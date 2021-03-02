Vaccination Day Rescheduled for March 6, Water Distribution Continues

As Jackson grapples with the lingering effects of last month’s winter storm, city officials have rescheduled Vaccination Day for March 6 at the Jackson Convention Complex. Previously scheduled for Feb. 20, the one-day event is for seniors and other vulnerable Jackson residents who may otherwise have difficulty with vaccine access.

“The best chance we have at beating COVID-19 and returning to some semblance of normalcy is to make sure that we all get vaccinated,” Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba said. “This should start with our most vulnerable populations. However, in Jackson, so many of our residents, especially our elders, have limited access to technology and are neither able to register for a vaccine online, nor able to travel outside our City limits to get one. Further, many community resources that would normally help to bridge these gaps are closed or limited in capacity due to COVID-19 restrictions.

Residents must make sure they qualify for the vaccine before scheduling for the event. Eligibility by profession currently includes all healthcare workers, first responders, and teachers. All Mississippians over 65 are eligible, as well as those with any chronic health condition listed here.

City officials provide three hotlines for information and appointments:

• Hotline 1: 601-446-3778

• Hotline 2: 601-446-3566

• Hotline 3: 601-906-6648

These lines are open from 9 a.m. each morning through 7 p.m. each evening until Friday, March 5, or until all available appointments are filled.

Only those registered for the event will be allowed entrance. Attendees must wear masks and adhere to social distancing guidelines at all times. Accommodations will be available for those with mobility issues.

City officials also called for more volunteers for the event. A City of Jackson press-release reads: “It is not possible to pull off an event such as this without an army of dedicated volunteers. As such, the City is also calling for volunteers to help with day of event logistics from registration to guides to runners and more.”

Interested persons must be available from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, March 6, to help run the event, as well as for an in-person training on Friday, March 5th, beginning at 3 p.m. Volunteers may email [email protected] or call 601-960-2324.

Non-Potable Water Distribution Available Today

City officials are giving away flushing water again today at various locations around the city, starting from 9 a.m. and going until 6 p.m. this evening. The list of locations for today is as follows:

• Forest Hill High School (2607 Raymond Road)

• New Mt Zion Missionary Baptist Church (140 Maple St.)

• Raines Elementary School (156 N. Flag Chapel Road)

• Callaway High School (601 Beasley Road)

• Provine High School (2400 Robinson St.)

• New Mt Zion Missionary Baptist Church (140 Maple St.)

• Davis Road Park (5901 Terry Road, Byram)

• Walton Elementary School (3200 Bailey Ave.)

Residents should bring their own containers to fill.

Email Reporting Fellow Julian Mills at [email protected].