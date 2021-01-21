 Jackson Mayor: City Will Not Tolerate Street Racing | Jackson Free Press | Jackson, MS

Jackson Mayor: City Will Not Tolerate Street Racing

Jackson’s mayor says the city will not tolerate drag racing and other types of reckless driving that draws crowds to watch. Photo by Noah Boyer on Unsplash

Jackson’s mayor says the city will not tolerate drag racing and other types of reckless driving that draws crowds to watch. Photo by Noah Boyer on Unsplash

By The Associated Press Thursday, January 21, 2021 10:53 a.m. CST
0

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Jackson’s mayor says the city will not tolerate drag racing and other types of reckless driving that draws crowds to watch.

Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba made the comments after such activity recently closed part of Interstate 55 in Jackson, WLBT-TV reported.

Authorities have good information about a number of people believed to have been involved, the mayor said.

Lumumba added that the city will not stand for drag racing and drifting — attention-grabbing stunts that he called extremely dangerous.

The Jackson Police Department made two arrests in the incident last week, six days after a group of people blocked Interstate 55 and had vehicles racing and doing donuts on the highway.

Copyright Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Comments

Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.

comments powered by Disqus

COVID-19 Coverage


See our archive of continuing coverage of COVID-19 in Jackson and Central Mississippi. We're actively updating these threads: Event Cancellations and Curbside Restaurant Service.

Help Local Businesses Thrive This Holiday Season!

This holiday season we're encouraging you to support local businesses (and nonprofits) while also supporting the Jackson Free Press! Donate a local business advertising package to your favorite restaurant, retailer or non-profit and you're helping the JFP as well!

Sponsors

Recent Comments

see recent 25 »