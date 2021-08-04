Heirloom Tomato Fattoush Salad

A James Beard-nominated chef, Alex Eaton owns both The Manship Wood Fired Kitchen in the Belhaven neighborhood and Aplos Simple Mediterannean at the Highland Village Shopping Center. With a month and change left in the summer, Chef Eaton has provided the Jackson Free Press with a summer salad recipe to share with its readership.
Salad Ingredients
• 4 ounces chopped romaine
• 2 ounces diced heirloom cherry tomatoes
• 1 diced avocado (large cubes)
• 1 ounce red onion
• a drizzle of pomegranate molasses (available at Aladdin Grocery in Jackson)
• pinch of sumac
• 1 ounce feta cheese
• 4 pita chips
• 3 fluid ounces lemon sumac vinaigrette
Pita Chips
• pita bread
• olive oil
• salt, pepper and garlic powder
Lemon Sumac Vinaigrette
• 1 teaspoon dijon mustard
• 1 teaspoon diced shallot
• 1 teaspoon diced garlic
• 1 teaspoon honey
• 2 teaspoon sumac
• 1/4 cup lemon juice
• 1/2 cup olive oil
• salt and pepper
Directions
- Slice pita bread into triangles, drizzle them with olive oil, and top with salt, pepper and garlic powder. Bake at 325°F until crispy, approximately 13 minutes. Remove to cool.
- To prepare the lemon sumac vinaigrette, whisk together all listed ingredients—dijon mustard, diced shallot, diced garlic, honey, sumac, lemon juice, olive oil, salt and pepper.
- Combine salad ingredients, including the pita chips, in a bowl and toss with the lemon sumac vinaigrette until evenly coated. Serve and enjoy!
