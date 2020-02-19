Lemon Vinaigrette Salad Dressing

Everybody needs someone to love, a sweetheart to miss, sugar to kiss. Valentine's Day may be behind us, but we can still seek out new ways to show your special someone how much you care. A pitfall of life is to take the important people in our lives for granted, so making an effort to express our appreciation for one another can be critical. One way to do that is to break out a home-cooked meal for a cozy date night. Treat yourself and your significant other with this simple but tasty (and healthy) salad dressing option.

Equipment

• Lemon Zester

• Mixing Bowl

• Whisk

• Chef's Knife

• Cutting Board

Ingredients

• 3-4 lemons

• 1 orange

• 2 shallots (minced)

• 1 garlic clove (minced)

• 1/4 teaspoon thyme, fresh (minced)

• 1 tablespoon dijon mustard

• 1 tablespoon honey

• 3/4 cup extra virgin olive oil

Instructions