Lemon Vinaigrette Salad Dressing

Everybody needs someone to love, a sweetheart to miss, sugar to kiss. Valentine's Day may be behind us, but we can still seek out new ways to show your special someone how much you care. A pitfall of life is to take the important people in our lives for granted, so making an effort to express our appreciation for one another can be critical. One way to do that is to break out a home-cooked meal for a cozy date night. Treat yourself and your significant other with this simple but tasty (and healthy) salad dressing option.
Equipment
• Lemon Zester
• Mixing Bowl
• Whisk
• Chef's Knife
• Cutting Board
Ingredients
• 3-4 lemons
• 1 orange
• 2 shallots (minced)
• 1 garlic clove (minced)
• 1/4 teaspoon thyme, fresh (minced)
• 1 tablespoon dijon mustard
• 1 tablespoon honey
• 3/4 cup extra virgin olive oil
Instructions
- Gently rinse your citrus fruits under cool running water.
- Use the lemon zester to collect zest from your lemons and orange into a mixing bowl.
- Slice and squeeze the juice from the lemons and oranges into the mixing bowl with the zest. Be mindful of the seeds; you do not want any of those in your dressing if you can help it.
- Add the minced shallots, garlic clove and thyme, as well as the dijon mustard and honey, into the mixture. Whisk until ingredients evenly blended and distributed.
- Begin to add the extra virgin olive oil a little at a time whilst whisking. Be sure to whisk aggressively (without making a mess, mind you). Continue until all of the oil has been whisked into your dressing.
- Serve over your favorite salad components and enjoy.
Comments
