Chef Newsome’s Cookoff-Winning Fall Chili

Crisp, cool air has drifted through the metro this week, reminding us that Mississippi can indeed experience the autumn season after all. A wonderful way to heat yourself when the temperature outside drops is to sit down at the dining table and enjoy spoonful after spoonful of warm soup.

Rashanna Newsome, sous chef at The Manship Wood Fired Kitchen, has shared the fall chili recipe she used to win the Pro-Bowl Chili Cookoff, a fundraiser that Pelican Cove hosted to benefit the Magnolia Speech School.



Ingredients:

• 3 tablespoons olive oil

• 1 pound ground lamb

• 1 pound ground beef

• 1 white onion, diced

• 1 red bell pepper, diced

• 1 green bell pepper, diced

• 5 garlic cloves, minced

• 5 Roma tomatoes, diced

• 2 bay leaves

• 3 tablespoons dark chili powder

• 1 tablespoon smoked paprika

• 1 tablespoon cumin

• 1 tablespoon granulated garlic powder

• 1 teaspoon onion powder

• 2 teaspoons celery salt

• 1/2 teaspoon cayenne pepper

• 2 15-ounce cans cooked cannellini beans

• 1 teaspoon dried thyme

• 1/2 teaspoon black pepper

• 2 tablespoons kosher salt

• 6 tablespoons tomato paste

• 2 quarts beef stock (substitute vegetable stock, if desired)

Directions: