Mississippi 2020 Election Lines

Voters across the metro gather to cast their ballots for the Nov. 3, 2020, election.
Check out Jackson Free Press' photo galleries of polling places here and here.
More stories by this author
Thanks to all our new JFP VIPs!
COVID-19 has closed down the main sources of the JFP's revenue -- concerts, festivals, fundraisers, restaurants and bars. If everyone reading this article gives $5 or more, we should be able to continue publishing through the crisis. Please pay what you can to keep us reporting and publishing.
Comments
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.comments powered by Disqus