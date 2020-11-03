 Mississippi 2020 Election Lines | Jackson Free Press | Jackson, MS

Mississippi 2020 Election Lines

Voters exit the Lake Elementary School voting precinct after casting their ballots. Photo by Kayode Crown

By JFP Staff Tuesday, November 3, 2020 4:29 p.m. CST
0

Voters across the metro gather to cast their ballots for the Nov. 3, 2020, election.

Check out Jackson Free Press' photo galleries of polling places here and here.

