What is social distancing?

¿Qué es el distanciamiento social?

Social distancing is more than just a single action. It is a different way of living. Social distancing means making hard choices and sticking to them. It is a necessary change to the way we live.

El distanciamiento social es mucho más que una acción: Es una manera diferente de vivir. Implica tomar decisiones difíciles y ser congruente con ellas, es un cambio necesario de nuestro estilo de vida.

Stay at home

Quédate en casa

Take every opportunity to remain isolated. Avoid gatherings whenever possible. Stay away from confined areas with other people, large crowds, and unnecessary contact with others. You can enjoy the outdoors, take walks, bike around your neighborhood—but stay close to home, and stay physically distant from other people.

Aprovecha cada oportunidad para practicar el aislamiento. Evita las reuniones siempre que sea posible. Mantente alejado de áreas confinadas donde haya otras personas, conglomeraciones y un contacto innecesario con los demás. Puedes disfrutar el aire libre, salir a caminar, y andar en bici en tu vecindario, pero quédate cerca de casa y mantén una distancia física con las otras personas.

Keep your distance

Mantén tu distancia

Stay at least six feet away from anyone you are not living with. This is not always easy. Adjust the way you crowd around others in public. Leave lots of space for others to pass. In lines, space out to avoid clusters of people. In the workplace, make sure everyone has space to work while remaining distant.

Mantente al menos a seis pies de distancia de cualquier persona con la que no vivas. Esto no es sencillo, implica hacer un ajuste en la manera en la que nos aproximamos a los demás en público. Deja un amplio espacio para que otras personas puedan pasar. Cuando estés en una fila, deja un espacio para evitar que la gente se amontone. En tu lugar de trabajo, asegúrate de que todos tengan un espacio que les permita trabajar y al mismo tiempo conservar esta distancia.

Practice hygiene

Una buena higiene

Keeping your hands washed and sanitized protects others as well as yourself. Always cough or sneeze into your elbow, and if you are displaying symptoms of COVID-19, isolate yourself for 14 days.

Lavar y sanitizar tus manos protege a los demás tanto como a ti mismo. Siempre que tosas o estornudes hazlo en la parte interna del brazo. Si tienes síntomas de Covid-19, debes permanecer en aislamiento durante 14 días.

What is ‘Shelter At Home’?

¿Qué es el resguardo domiciliario?

An order of “Shelter at Home” is distinct from the already existing “social distancing” standards in place for the entire nation. When an order to shelter at home is put in place, as it was for Lauderdale County on March 31, all non-essential businesses should close, all travel must be justified (food, medical care, emergencies, employment at an essential business). Importantly, “shelter at home” is legally enforceable. You can and will be stopped by the police if you are violating the restrictions of the order.

Una orden de “Resguardo domiciliario” es diferente a los estándares de “distanciamiento social” que ya se han implementado en todo el país. Cuando se ordena el resguardo domiciliario, como en Lauderdale County el 31 de marzo, todos los negocios de actividades no esenciales deben de estar cerrados, y todos los viajes tienen que estar justificados (alimentos, asistencia médica, emergencias, trabajo que implique participar en actividades esenciales). Es importante tener en cuenta que el resguardo domiciliario tiene un carácter obligatorio en términos legales. Quien sea sorprendido realizando actividades que infrinjan las restricciones de esta orden será detenido por la policia.