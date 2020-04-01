Tackling Food Insecurity in the Capital City

This growing pandemic has affected the entire world, leaving joblessness, sickness, death and hopelessness in its wake. While we are collectively concerned over what COVID-19 means for the immediate future, locally and globally, Jacksonians with surrounding businesses and organizations are standing together, working hard and endeavoring to make sure no child or family in need goes hungry. Here is a list of places where families in need can get food and other resources for the foreseeable future.

Jackson Public Schools

JPS partners with Mississippi Food Network and the Child Nutrition Team to provide free grab-and-go breakfast and lunch meals for children 18 and under until April 17th from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. No ID is required, and kids are not required to be JPS students. Adult meals are $2.50 for breakfast and $3.75 for lunch. Additionally, hot meals will be provided two days a week through the JPS Office of Child Nutrition. For more information concerning pick-up locations, refer to the map.

Eaton Aerospace recently donated $4,600, and the Systems Companies team with the Center for Entrepreneurship has donated $9,300, totaling $13,900 to provide hot meals for JPS families. These generous donations provided 3,000 hot dinners to JPS families and were distributed from 3 to 5 p.m. March 26 and 27 at Bates Elementary/Cardozo Middle, Chastain Middle and Galloway Elementary schools. “We are truly grateful for the generous support of our partners to support our Jackson Public Schools families during this unprecedented situation. We ask for your continued support to allow us to continue these invaluable resources to reduce food insecurity among our families,” said Thea Faulkner, JPS Director of Partners in Education in a press release from March 25.

On Monday, March 30, Jackson Foodies established a GoFundMe account to collect donations for JPS’ meal distribution plan.

EversCare Food Pantry (350 W. Woodrow Wilson Ave., 601-982-8467)

The University of Mississippi Medical Center EversCare Ambulatory Clinic is housed at the Jackson Medical Mall and is part of the Myrlie Evers-Williams Institute for the Elimination of Health Disparities. The UMMC health system serves residents across the state and also serves as the safety-net hospital for Mississippi’s poor, disadvantaged, under- and uninsured patient populations.

For this reason, patients in every region of the state, including the Mississippi Delta, are eligible for services, physician care, specialized treatments and services offered through EversCare Food Pantry.

Stewpot Community Services (1100 W. Capitol St., 601-353-2759)

Stewpot’s food pantry is a mini-grocery store that provides a four-day supply of food to carefully screened applicants. Volunteers from local congregations staff the pantry from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m., Monday through Friday. The pantry is stocked through donations from individuals and businesses as well as through Stewpot’s partnership with the Mississippi Food Network.

Over 100,000 cans of food are donated each year. Occasionally items such as sugar, canned fruit, cereal and peanut butter—which are in constant demand—must occasionally be purchased by Stewpot.

The following items are required to receive food: rent receipt or lease agreement, current utility bill in your name, social security card, photo ID, proof of income, and birth certificates for any children living in the household.

Elvie’s (809 Manship St., 601-863-8828)

Elvie’s has partnered with Sow Reap Feed, a local organization that focuses on urban farming, to fight hunger and food insecurity. It is collecting donations of food or money with the goal of delivering 1,000 bagged lunches to kids in Jackson who may go hungry without access to a free school meals amid COVID-19 closures. Donations can be dropped off at the restaurant.

In addition to these measures, Elvie’s is supporting their team through gift-card sales, available for purchase in person or over the phone, and DIY mixers for two of their most popular cocktails, the Sunday Stroll and Pepper Jelly Julep, for $10. For information, call 601-863-8828 or visit elviesrestaurant.com.

The Fresh Market (1000 Highland Colony Pkwy., Suite 1001, Ridgeland, 601-856-2866)

The Fresh Market, a national mission partner of Feeding America, is holding a fundraising drive at all of its stores to raise $250,000 by the end of April. The Fresh Market will match these donations up to $250,000 to reach a $5 million meal goal. Guests can choose to donate to Feeding America in increments of $1, $5 or any other amount at checkout through the end of April. Guests can also donate online at feedingamerica.org/thefreshmarket-covid.

Every dollar raised helps provide at least 10 meals, and 90% of the funds raised stay in The Fresh Market’s local communities, a release from The Fresh Market says. All of The Fresh Market’s 159 stores also make food donations multiple times per week to Feeding America’s partner food banks and its agencies to fight hunger in their communities.

Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Mississippi (1450 W. Capitol St., 601-948-7211)

Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Mississippi will provide evening meals and snacks for vulnerable youth ages 5 to 18. The organization has also converted its after-school food programs and Club sites into “Grab-N-Go” community food-service hubs providing drive-through food pickup. Boys & Girls Clubs will also provide weekly educational activities with each child’s food bag.

Deliver Me Senior Support Services (1405 S. Gallatin St., 601-354-4646)

Deliver Me Senior Support Services is a nonprofit charitable agency that gives supportive assistance to low-income elderly in the City of Jackson. It also delivers groceries, used clothing, furniture, linens, dishes, household appliances and other items.

To be eligible a person must be 65 years of age or older, live alone or with a spouse (all people in the household must also qualify), have a low, fixed income and live in the city limits of Jackson.

Good Samaritan Center (114 Millsaps Ave., 601-355-6276)

The Good Samaritan Center is offering “Buy Now, Shop Later” gift cards for those who choose to make a donation (donate2goodsam.org) to support the food pantry. Donors should note that they would like a N.U.T.S. gift certificate in the memo line when making an online donation. Good Sam will mail gift certificates to those unable to pick them up at the Center.

Jackson Revival Center Church Food Outreach Center (1616 Robinson St., 601-948-3618)

The ministry offers prayer, counsel and boxes of groceries to people in need. Appointments must be made by calling the JRC Food Outreach Center. The Food Outreach Center is open between 9:30 a.m. and noon on Mondays. For more information, contact Cynthia McLaurin at 601-948-1874.

Soul City Church (226 Whitfield St.)

Lunches are served each weekday from noon to 1 p.m. Pastor Scott Fortenberry says that so far, all lunches have been provided by donations from various donors and they are collaborating with YMCA to continue providing lunches for those in need until school starts back.

Gateway Rescue Mission (328 S Gallatin St., 601-353-5864)

Gateway Rescue Mission serves three meals per day. Lunch is available for the general population. Breakfast and dinner are served for those staying overnight in Gateway facilities. The organization serves lunch to anyone who is hungry seven days a week at noon.

Turning Point Mission Center (1814 Shady Lane Drive, 601-372-1080)

Turning Point Mission Center is an affiliate of Lighthouse Outreach Ministries, which began in 1993 as a nursing home ministry to serve senior citizens in Jackson. The organization serves 100 families and 400 individuals per month.

Alta Woods United Methodist Church (109 Alta Woods Blvd., 601-372-6016)

The food pantry is open on Thursdays from 10 a.m. to 2:45 p.m. and is closed for lunch from noon to 1 p.m. Those wanting to use the pantry’s services must provide photo ID and proof of residence, such as a piece of mail or a bill listing their physical address.

Vowell’s (Cash Saver) (2101 Raymond Road; 5777 Terry Road, Byram)

The stores are providing free breakfast snacks from 7 a.m to 8 a.m. and sack lunches from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. for students. A child must be present and there is a limit of one meal per child.



Planting Seeds Outreach Ministries (Planting Seeds Church, 5360 Executive Place, 601-366-7480)

With support from the Mississippi Food Bank, USDA and private donations, the ministry distributes nutritional foods and supplies to senior citizens and low-income families.

Word of Truth Kingdom Church (4491 W. Northside Drive, 601-923-3325)

The church’s food pantry is open Tuesday through Thursday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Salvation Army of Jackson (110 Presto Lane, 601-982-4881)

The Salvation Army of Jackson is open Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to noon and then from 1 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Living Independence-Everyone (1304 Vine St., 601-969-4009)

The food pantry is located inside Cowboy Maloney’s Home Store, which is open from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday and from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturdays.

Hands and Feet Food Pantry (Crossroads of Life Church, 6775 S. Siwell Road, 601-373-6230)

The pantry is open the third Saturday of each month from 8:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

St. Columb’s Episcopal Church IONA House Food Pantry (550 Sunnybrook Road, Ridgeland, 601-853-0205)

IONA House is open on Fridays from 9 a.m. to noon.