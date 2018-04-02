10 Local Stories of the Week

There's never a slow news week in Jackson, Miss., and last week was no exception. Here are the local stories JFP reporters brought you in case you missed them:
- A Flowood police officer shot into Von McDavid's car at a Kroger in Flowood on the evening of March 8, 2018. His lawyer, Dow Yoder, wants more details and for video to be released.
- Mississippi Sen. Brice Wiggins sponsored an expanded gang law that failed this session. Prosecutors have used existing gang law only against African Americans since 2010.
- The City of Jackson will be commemorating the 50th anniversary of the assassination of Dr. King through a conversation titled, “Examining Economic Justice 50 Years Later.” This will be a moderated conversation between Senator Bernie Sanders and Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba.
- House Speaker Philip Gunn and Lt. Gov. Tate Reeves were able to pass a $6 billion state budget but could not come to an agreement for additional funding for roads and bridges.
- As the students of Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School take the world stage to demand stricter gun laws, many people in the Jackson metro area recall that 20 years ago, Rankin County had its own high-profile school shooting.
- In Jackson, no one has taken to the streets for any of the last seven officer-involved shootings since Mayor Chokwe A. Lumumba took office in July 2017 with none of the officers involved identified to date.
- Byron Coleman is one of five named plaintiffs suing Secretary of State Delbert Hosemann for the state's laws that disenfranchise certain Mississippians from voting even if they have served their time behind bars.
- A post on the NextDoor neighborhood website on Monday, March 26, revealed that the City of Jackson may change its policy and require that the Jackson Police Department start releasing names of the officers involved in a shooting within 72 hours.
- Nearly 200 people took to the streets of downtown Jackson on Saturday, March 24, 2018, for the March for Our Lives, which calls for school safety and stricter gun laws.
- Lt. Gov. Tate Reeves told reporters Saturday, March 24, that the Senate and the House had agreed to a $6-billion state budget that begins in July.
Remember: Check the JFP Events planner for everything to do in the Jackson metro area. You can also add your own events (or send them to events@jacksonfreepress.com)! See JFPEvents.com
Comments
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.comments powered by Disqus