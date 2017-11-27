10 Local Stories of the Week

There's never a slow news week in Jackson, Miss., and last week was no exception. Here are the local stories JFP reporters brought you in case you missed them:
- The Jackson Public Schools Board of Trustees is now just one member shy from full for the first time in months, but some council members are concerned that the nominations came too late for adequate consideration.
- Jimmie Edwards is the pastor at Rosemont Missionary Baptist Church, which is part of a partnership that is tackling blight in west Jackson.
- The Center for Pregnancy Choices’ Fondren office opened in May, but Executive Director Erin Kate Goode said the clinic will have to get creative since the city council denied the nonprofit’s request to erect a sign on State Street.
- JPS Interim Superintendent Freddick Murray told the “Better Together” Commission” in November that the rate of students referred to the alternative school are down so far in the 2017-2018 school year.
- Attorney General Jim Hood assembled a statewide mental-health task force this fall, but those meetings will be closed off to the public and the press.
- Jaco's Tacos in Jackson, which posted on its Facebook page that it would be closed for remodeling on Oct. 2, has closed permanently.
- Rukia Lumumba, the sister of Jackson Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba, is chairing the Democratic Visioning Committee that will meet at the Smith Robertson Museum and Cultural Center on Tuesday, Nov. 28, at 6 p.m.
- Mississippians looking to finish their college degrees may receive a $500 one-time tuition assistance grant after the W.K. Kellogg Foundation donated $3.5 million to the Complete 2 Compete initiative.
- The Joint Legislative Committee on Performance Evaluation and Expenditure Review says it found "numerous instances of incomplete, missing, inaccurate, and questionable entries" about the fleet of state vehicles.
- Millsaps College dedicated a new statue of Mississippi native author Eudora Welty on Monday, Nov. 13.
Remember: Check the JFP Events planner for everything to do in the Jackson metro area. You can also add your own events (or send them to events@jacksonfreepress.com)! See JFPEvents.com
Comments
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.comments powered by Disqus