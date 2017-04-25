John Horhn Leads in Mayoral Donations, Graham Second, Lumumba Uncertain

— Today, April 25, was a major campaign filing deadline for candidates and PACs in Mississippi. The Jackson City Clerk's office had posted a new round of campaign filings by 8:30 p.m., including new reports for four of the five candidates considered as the most viable. Sen. John Horhn is leading in donations with $207,363 in donations, including from many white supporters. A big difference in this year's mayoral race is that much business and northeast Jackson support shifted away from Mayor Tony Yarber to his previous challenger Horhn in the wake of lawsuits against Yarber and perceived failures. That shift is clearly reflected in the donations.

Hinds County Supervisor Robert Graham is not far behind Horhn in donations. Conventional wisdom has the two men fighting for one of two run-off spots expected to come out of the May 2 primary, positioning themselves as the more mature option, a tactic Chokwe Lumumba, 33, pushes back on, pointing out that Maynard Jackson was 35 when he became mayor of Atlanta. Lumumba is the son of the popular mayor, Chokwe Lumumba, who died after less then a year in office. Yarber won a special election to take the spot over Lumumba in 2014.

Polls to date have indicated that Lumumba is the front runner going into the May 2 primary.

As of press time, Lumumba's report is not yet online on the Jackson City Clerk's municipal campaign page.

1. Mississippi Sen. John Horhn

Year-to-date report, filed April 25, 2017

Received: $207,363

Spent: $190,707

2. Hinds County Supervisor Robert Graham

Year-to-Date, Report filed April 25, 2017

Received: $174,101

Spent: $158,833

Year-to-date, Report filed 2/9/17

Received: $14,500

Spent: $0

3. Mayor Tony Yarber

Year-to-date, Filed April 25, 2017

Received: $87,200

Spent: $108,464

Received $1,000 from BancorpSouth PAC, reported April 25, 2017

Previous report filed 1/31/17:

Received: $37,300

Spent: $34,580

4. Ronnie Crudup Jr.,

Year-to-date, report filed April 25, 2017

Received: $57,658

Spent: $47,685

Unknown totals: Attorney Chokwe A. Lumumba (April 25, 2017, report not online as of press time)

Year-to-date, filed Report, Jan. 31, 2017 (same amounts Jan. 10, 2017)

Received: $21,635

Spent: $27,191

Democracy for America PAC, filed April 25, 2017:

Donation to Lumumba: $1,000

Watch this space for additional information as it's available and further analysis of the campaign reports. A number of Jackson City Council campaign reports are also posted here.