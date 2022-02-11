Mississippi Investing Nearly $25M in Site Development

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Mississippi is investing nearly $25 million in site development projects statewide, Gov. Tate Reeves said Thursday.

“Shovel-ready sites are a top priority for companies seeking a new location,” Reeves said in a news release. “By investing in these sites today, we are laying a foundation upon which companies can quickly locate, expand and create jobs for future generations of Mississippians.”

Reeves said the grant funds were made available through the Mississippi Development Authority, Appalachian Regional Commission and the RESTORE Act to assist local economic development entities in their efforts to spur economic growth.

Sites eligible for up to $50,000 in funding include drainage improvements at Howard Industrial Park in Jones County; broadband installation in the North Harrison County Industrial Complex in Harrison County and clearing and to design and build an entrance at the U.S. Hwy 98 site in Walthall County.

Premier sites, which are eligible to receive up to $250,000 in funding, include engineering and design for an elevated water tank at Panola County Airport Industrial Park and infrastructure improvements at the Smith County Industrial Site.

And select sites, eligible to receive anywhere from $346,000 to $3.4 million in funding, include the Belwood Industrial Park in Adams County to complete levee construction and make drainage improvements and at the Ceres Research Industrial Interplex in Warren County to do stream mitigation, drainage improvements, water and sewer system improvements and to design entrance improvements.