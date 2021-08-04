Top 10: Samantha Busby

Having worked in the restaurant industry since she was 15, Samantha Busby thrives when she is serving guests and making them happy. She loves interacting with the people who make up the greater Jackson community, and she puts her passion for makeup and costuming to use when cosplaying in her position at Dogmud Tavern. Here are some of her local favorites.

Support our reporting -- Become a JFP VIP.

The news business has changed dramatically in the past year, and we need your help more than ever to keep bringing you important stories about Jackson and the Metro. Become a JFP VIP with an annual membership or you can Sign up as a monthly supporter. Thanks for anything you can do to empower our journalism!