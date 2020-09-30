 The ‘Elizabeth Brooks Brewning’ | Jackson Free Press | Jackson, MS

The ‘Elizabeth Brooks Brewning’

Photo courtesy Betsy Breunig

Photo courtesy Betsy Breunig

By Betsy Breunig Wednesday, September 30, 2020 11:21 a.m. CDT
0

photo

Elizabeth “Betsy” Breunig bartends at The Apothecary at Brent’s Druggs. Photo courtesy Betsy Breunig

I worked backward to create this "coffee sour." I knew exactly how I wanted the cocktail to look in its glass: I imagined a dark chocolate, coffee color in a tall collins glass with an egg white foam to mimic frothed milk. It was very important to me that this cocktail contained no dairy; I personally cannot stand dairy with my alcohol, but I wanted the Brooks Brewning to drink velvety, like an iced latte—hence, the egg white. The touch of ginger is a perfect start to the morning (think early kickoff pre-games) or to bookend an evening after a rich meal as a digestif. Yes, I named this cocktail after myself, and, yes, I smirk each time a guest says, "I'll have the Elizabeth Brooks Brewning."

Elizabeth Brooks Brewning

Ingredients:

• 1/2 ounce ginger syrup

• 1 fresh egg white

• 1 ounce Four Roses (or preferred bourbon)

• 1 ounce Amaro Averna

• 1 ounce Mississippi Cold Drip Coffee concentrate

• Ice

Instructions:

In a cocktail tin, dry-shake (no ice) ginger syrup and fresh egg white. Add the final three ingredients with ice and shake vigorously for another 20 seconds or until a foam forms. Strain into a collins glass and fill with ice. Lastly, top the drink with an espresso dusting or candied ginger slice.

Thanks to all our new JFP VIPs!

COVID-19 has closed down the main sources of the JFP's revenue -- concerts, festivals, fundraisers, restaurants and bars. If everyone reading this article gives $5 or more, we should be able to continue publishing through the crisis. Please pay what you can to keep us reporting and publishing.

Comments

Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.

comments powered by Disqus

COVID-19 Coverage


See our archive of continuing coverage of COVID-19 in Jackson and Central Mississippi. We're actively updating these threads: Event Cancellations and Curbside Restaurant Service.

Join JFP VIP During COVID-19

COVID-19 has closed down the main sources of our revenue -- concerts, festivals, fundraisers, restaurants and bars. If you appreciate our work, please become a JFP VIP. We have a new "Pay What You Can" option--please pay what you can to keep us publishing.

Sponsors

Recent Comments

see recent 25 »