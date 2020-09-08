 "Constant" Exhibit by Eli Childers | Jackson Free Press | Jackson, MS

"Constant" Exhibit by Eli Childers

Collaborating with other local artists, Eli Childers organized the "Contant" exhibit, which protests against racial injustice. The figures featured in the exhibit were installed in downtown Jackson on Aug. 17 and Aug. 18 before being distributed throughout Jackson. Photo courtesy Blake Wing

By JFP Staff Tuesday, September 8, 2020 1:34 p.m. CDT
Collaborating with other local artists, Eli Childers organized the "Contant" exhibit, which protests against racial injustice. The figures featured in the exhibit were installed in downtown Jackson on Aug. 17 and Aug. 18 before being distributed throughout Jackson. Check out the full photo gallery at https://www.jacksonfreepress.com/photos/galleries/2020/sep/02/constant-exhibit-eli-childers/.

