Let’s Talk Jackson: Betsy Bradley 8×05

Our guest in this episode is Betsy Bradley is the director of the Mississippi Museum of Art. Originally from Greenville, Miss.

msmuseumart.org/index.php/

This was actually the second time we recorded this interview — the first was right before the coronavirus pandemic hit, and things changed so rapidly that we had to pull the episode.

We spoke about the launch of a new exhibition featuring works by Van Gogh, Monet, and Degas, as well as the protocols for visiting the museum and some plans for outdoor events and exhibitions this fall.

