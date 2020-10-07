'Elizabeth Brooks Brewning' Cocktail Recipe with Photo Instructions

Elizabeth "Betsy" Breunig, who works as a bartender for The Apothecary at Brent's Drugs, created her own signature cocktail, which she dubbed the "Elizabeth Brooks Brewning," named after herself. The non-dairy "coffee sour" features a velvety texture and uses egg white foam to mimic frothed milk. Check out the full instructional photo gallery here.
Comments
