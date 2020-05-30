At 439 Cases, COVID-19 Hits Another High Just Before 'Safe Return' Kicks In

On Friday, testing confirmed that 439 new people have COVID-19 in Mississippi, the highest one-day total since the State Department of Health began reporting test results. Those 439 cases come on the heels of the 418 reported for Thursday, which was the previous high.

The total number of cases is 15,229, up from the 13,005 reported last Saturday. As of Friday at 6 p.m., 723 people have died in Mississippi from COVID-19 related illness, the MSDH reports.

In the past seven days, the average number of cases of COVID-19 has risen to nearly 318 cases per day, compared to 269 cases per day last week. Hospitalizations were up on Wednesday to 476 with COVID-19, but dropped to 430 by Friday.

The number of COVID-19 patients on ventilators Friday was 92; the high over the past month was 94. There are currently 137 COVID-19 patients in intensive care units.

MSDH is tracking what it calls "High Case Counties" and "High Incidence Counties" where incidence means the number of cases per capita.

While Hinds, Madison and Rankin all make the "high case" list for the past week, none top sthe "high incidence" lists because of their higher overall populations.

Wayne, Neshoba and Holmes counties do show up on both lists, which may be why those counties, along with Jasper and Lauderdale counties, are part of a special executive order extending stricter social-distancing guidelines in those counties until June 8, 2020, at 8 a.m.

Read the JFP’s coverage of COVID-19 at jacksonfreepress.com/covid19. Get more details on preventive measures here. Read about announced closings and delays in Mississippi here. Read MEMA’s advice for a COVID-19 preparedness kit here.

Email information about closings and other vital related logistical details to [email protected]

Email state reporter Nick Judin, who is covering COVID-19 in Mississippi, at [email protected] and follow him on Twitter at @nickjudin.