May 9: Daily Average of COVID-19 Cases Keeps Climbing As More Businesses Open

The day after Gov. Tate Reeves once again relaxed his "safer-at-home" order, the Mississippi State Department of Health reported 288 new cases of COVID-19 and 12 more deaths they attribute to the virus. The total number of reported cases since March 11 is now 9,378.

Two weeks ago, when he replaced his "shelter-at-home" order with the "safer-at-home" order, reopening some non-essential retail, Reeves said he thought the state was headed for a "plateau" of reported cases and deaths for a while. Data suggests the state is not yet on that plateau.

From 4/11-4/17 the average was 190 new cases a day. From 4/18-4/25 the average was up to 249 new daily cases as Reeves first announced his plan to reopen some non-essential retail; from 4/26-5/1, the average was essentially flat (246 daily cases). Over the past week, however, that average has gone up to about 277 cases per day.

Dine-in service began for restaurants last week. Hair salons, barbershops and gyms can open today under the governor's latest guidelines.

The week's total deaths reported jumped up 45% this past week, from 291 to 421, in part because MSDH reported the results of death-certificate analysis from prior weeks.

In the Jackson Metro area, Hinds, Rankin and Madison counties now report a total of 1,333 cases, a 37% jump since the 970 MSDH reported in last Saturday's total. In all three counties, 33 residents have died from the virus, or about 2.5% of cases.

Lauderdale county reports the highest number of deaths from COVID-19 at 42, with 26 of those deaths resulting from infections at long-term care facilities. About 9% of Lauderdale county residents who contracted the virus have also died from it.

Statewide, the fatality rate in reported cases is just under 4.5%.