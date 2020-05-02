May 2: Mississippi Averaging Nearly 250 New COVID-19 Cases Per Day

One week after Gov. Tate Reeves signed his "safer at home" order that reopened a number of retail outlets and loosened restrictions on non-essential businesses, the State of Mississippi has confirmed 7,441 cases of COVID-19 since March 11. The past seven days were the highest single week of COVID-19 cases reported, with an average number of cases of about 246 per day.

Prior to signing his "safer at home" order, Reeves said the state would hit a "plateau" of cases, where a high level might be sustained for a period of time. So far, that plateau, if Mississippi is on it, has maintained a slightly upward curve, with 1,723 cases reported this past seven days, and 1,444 cases reported in the prior seven-day period.

Hinds County, the most populous county in the state and home of the capital city of Jackson, passed 500 cases, the first county in the state to reach that number. Neighboring suburban counties of Madison and Rankin added another 465 cases to the metro Jackson area's total of 970 as of Friday.

Lauderdale County has reported the most deaths; 17 of its 25 deaths were black or African American patients, representing 68% of the total.

COVID-19 Information Mississippians Need Read breaking coverage of COVID-19 in Mississippi, plus safety tips, cancellations, more in the JFP's archive.

The Mississippi Department of Health, or MSDH, published data specific to long-term-care facilities and the COVID-19 breakout, noting that 100 LTC facilities have had outbreaks statewide, resulting in 866 cases.

MSDH has also published demographic information about people who have been diagnosed with COVID-19 and those who have died from it. The State indicates that 59.1% of all reported cases have been in women, and 56.7% of people infected statewide have been black or African American. Another 33.7% are categorized as white, 5.5% as Hispanic and 4% as Asian or other.

Read the JFP’s coverage of COVID-19 at jacksonfreepress.com/covid19. Get more details on preventive measures here. Read about announced closings and delays in Mississippi here. Read MEMA’s advice for a COVID-19 preparedness kit here.

Email information about closings and other virus-related logistical details to [email protected]

Email state reporter Nick Judin, who is covering COVID-19 in Mississippi, at [email protected] and follow him on Twitter at @nickjudin.