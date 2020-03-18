Mississippi Community Response and Recovery Fund

Jackson, Miss. (March 18, 2020) — As Mississippi communities take steps to protect citizens from the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19), the Community Foundation for Mississippi (CFM) is working with a growing network of partners to ensure the resources for responding to and recovering from crises are available to meet the current and future needs of the state's residents. The Mississippi Community Relief and Recovery Fund supports the immediate and long-term needs of communities and organizations working on responding to emerging and extraordinary events, including COVID-19. All tax-deductible donations to the fund will support people and communities in Mississippi.

"One of our primary roles as a community foundation is connecting community needs to philanthropic resources that make a positive and lasting difference," said Jane Alexander, president and CEO of CFM. "Over the next few weeks, we will be working with our partners to identify the most effective ways to connect individuals and communities to the resources they need to thrive."

The Mississippi Alliance of Nonprofits and Philanthropy (the Alliance) will be working with the eight Volunteer and Nonprofit Hub directors, state agencies, and local municipal leaders to assess and understand the evolving needs of individuals, families, and communities throughout the state.

"Having a ready pool of dollars to deploy to communities is a critical part of the response to and recovery from crises," Alexander added. "We encourage donations from our foundations, corporations, businesses, and individuals in this most generous state."

"Mississippi has a powerful and longstanding tradition of neighbors pitching in to help each other in times of need," said Sammy Moon, executive director of the Alliance. "We are committed to working with our members and others to ensure safe and appropriate community-level responses by nonprofits and philanthropy as they serve Mississippi communities."

Donations to Mississippi Community Relief and Recovery are tax-deductible and can be made by visiting the community foundation's website, formississippi.org.