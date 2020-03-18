JPS Begins Food Distribution Programs for JPS Scholars and Families

Jackson Public Schools and the Mississippi Food Network will administer two feeding programs in support of our scholars and their families during extended school closures.

GRAB-AND-GO BREAKFAST & LUNCH

MARCH 18-20 & MARCH 23-27 | 9–11 A.M.

No cost for children 18 and under. No ID required.

Adult meal prices: $2.50 for breakfast and $3.75 for lunch.

Instructional packets for grades K-12 will be distributed at the grab-and-go locations.

NORTH

Boyd Elem.

4531 Broadmeadow St.

North Jackson Elem.

650 James M. Davis Dr.

Spann Elem.

1615 Brecon Dr.

CENTRAL

Blackburn Middle

1311 W. Pearl St.

Galloway Elem.

186 Idlewild St.

Lake Elem.

472 Mt. Vernon Ave.

Raines Elem.

156 N. Flag Chapel Rd.

Smith Elem.

3900 Parkway Ave.

SOUTH

Marshall Elem.

2909 Oak Forest Dr.

Peeples Middle

2940 Belvedere Dr.

Whitten Middle

210 Daniel Lake Blvd.

Wilkins Elem.

1970 Castle Hill Dr.

Click to download the Grab-And-Go Meals Location Map

FOOD BOX DISTRIBUTION

SATURDAY, MARCH 21 | 10 A.M.–12 P.M.

Peeples Middle, 2940 Belvedere Dr.

(While supplies last)

For more information about the programs, click here. For additional information call 601-960-8700 or visit jackson.k12.ms.us.