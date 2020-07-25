July 25: Mississippi COVID-19 Infections Average 1,322 Per Day

Over 9,250 people tested positive for COVID-19 this past week in Mississippi, shattering the totals for previous weeks. Friday's 1,434 new cases recorded by the Mississippi State Department of Health, or MSDH, bring the seven-day average to 1,322 positive tests per day, up from 918 average daily cases a week ago.

The total for Mississippi since testing began is now over 51,000 positive tests, with 18% of those results coming this past week, and 30% in the past two weeks.

The average number of people who died from COVID-19 related illnesses is up, as well, to 19 per day; the MSDH reported 134 more people who have passed away complications of COVID-19. This Friday's report recorded 17 of those deaths.

The number of people hospitalized for COVID-19 remains at near-record levels, with 1,172 people in Mississippi hospitals who are confirmed (961) or suspected (211) to have the virus. People in intensive care for COVID-19 also hit another high -- 295 people. 159 people are on ventilators to fight the effects of the novel coronavirus.

On Friday, Gov. Tate Reeves issued another executive order, this one limiting the hours that bars can be open and adding six counties to the mask mandate, bringing the total to 23 counties. On that same day, Jackson Public Schools announced that the fall semester would be completely virtual, with no students attending class until 2021.

The tri-county area of Hinds, Rankin and Madison counties accounts for 8,202 positive COVID-19 infections, and all three counties remain under the governor's mask mandate. A list of all counties and the specifics of their increased requirements can be found on the MSDH website.

Read the JFP’s coverage of COVID-19 at jacksonfreepress.com/covid19. Get more details on preventive measures here.