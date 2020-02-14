After Flooding Evacuation Order, City Will Not Send Help to Barricaded Areas

Mayor Chokwe Lumumba ordered Jackson residents living near the Pearl River to evacuate their homes in anticipation of massive flooding this Saturday and beyond, as of noon today. The Pearl River is still forecast to crest to 38 feet by tomorrow, inundating parts of northeast Jackson and surrounding areas. Lumumba confirmed in a statement that evacuations should be complete before noon Saturday. Evacuees should expect to remain out of their homes for at least seven days.

Residents should know that many affected areas will be barricaded after the evacuation timeline expires, blocking multiple roadways. Emergency personnel will not assist in evacuations after the barricades go up, but until that time, residents may call 311 for assistance escaping the floods.

The evacuation order covers "any area near the Pearl River, some areas in Northeast Jackson, Westbrook Rd. S., West St. area, Hightower Community, River Rd. Silas Brown St.," as well as neighborhoods listed in this following document, up to and including all streets on the "38 foot" page.

A long-term shelter is available at the Police Training Academy on 3000 St. Charles St. Accommodations and showers will be made available to evacuees.

Sandbags remain available from the City of Jackson at 4225 Michael Avalon St. today until 5PM. An additional sandbag distribution center will be set up at Lakeshore Park on the Northshore Causeway of the Ross Barnett Reservoir, opening at 1PM today. There is a 10-bag per person limit.

The following is the verbatim statement Jackson Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba issued on flood evacuations:

PROCLAMATION OF ORDER TO EVACUATE

WHEREAS, the Mayor of the City of Jackson, Mississippi, pursuant to Section 45-17-1, et seq., of the Mississippi Code of 1972, as amended, has declared and issued a civil,emergency proclamation in the wake of the flood warning issued by the National Weather Service for an area including the City of Jackson; and

WHEREAS, the Mayor of the City of Jackson, Mississippi, pursuant to Section 45-17-7, et seq., of the Mississippi Code of 1972, as amended, has the authority to issue such other orders as are necessary for the protection of life and property and in the interest of public safety and welfare, after proclamation of a civil emergency; and

WHEREAS, evacuation of parts of the City of Jackson is necessary and expedient for the health, safety, welfare and good order to protect the public peace, preserve lives and property, and economic stability.

NOW, THEREFORE, I, Chokwe Antar Lumumba, Mayor of the City of Jackson, Mississippi, pursuant to the authority vested in me by Section 45-17-7, et seq., of the Mississippi Code of 1972, as amended, and in the public interest and for the general welfare of the City of Jackson do hereby issue this Order to Evacuate for the following areas: any area near the Pearl River, some areas in Northeast Jackson, Westbrook Rd., S. West St. area, Hightower Community, River Rd., Silas Brown St., and any areas where structures flood when the Pearl River is at 33 feet or higher, including all streets delineated in the attached list.

IT IS ORDERED that evacuation shall begin at 12 noon on Friday, February 14, 2020 and be accomplished by 12 noon on Saturday, February 15, 2020.

IT IS FURTHER ORDERED that this Order shall be in effect for seven (7) days from execution and will be reviewed every seven (7) days until such local emergency and hazard is no longer in effect and proclaimed terminated by the Mayor of the City of Jackson, State of Mississippi.

CHOKWE A. LUMUMBA, MAYOR CITY OF JACKSON, MISSISSIPPI

PROCLAMATION

WHEREAS, Section 45-17-1, et seq., of the Mississippi Code of 1972, as amended, authorizes the Mayor of a municipality to proclaim the existence of a civil emergency; and

WHEREAS, the Mayor of the City of Jackson, Mississippi, is authorized to declare a State of Emergency and to promulgate such rules, regulations, and orders as he deems necessary to protect life and property; and

WHEREAS, on February 13, 2020 at 12 Noon, the National Weather Service issued a report stating that the Pearl River is predicted to crest at 38 feet on the gauge in Jackson, likely bringing flooding in some areas of the City; additional rain and possible severe weather is expected from storm systems passing through the area next week; and

WHEREAS, flooding and storm damage have been observed in communities in the City of Jackson as a result of severe weather; and

WHEREAS, the floods described are forecast to begin on Saturday, February 15, 2020 and flood waters may not recede for 7 - 10 days; and

WHEREAS, severe storms and flooding have the potential to cause personal injuries, damage to homes, businesses, public property, and threaten the safety of the citizens and property of the City of Jackson, Mississippi and may require the exercise of extraordinary measures; and

WHEREAS, tornadoes and flooding are conditions which meet the definition of a civil emergency pursuant to Section 45-17-1(2) of the Mississippi Code; and

WHEREAS, in consideration of the health, safety, and welfare of the City's residents and the protection of their property within the affected areas, and in the public interest, all efforts should be taken to protect people and property; and

WHEREAS, Section 45-17-11 empowers the Mayor of a municipality to issue such orders as are necessary for the protection of life and property;

NOW, THEREFORE, I, Chokwe Antar Lumumba, Mayor of the City of Jackson, Mississippi, pursuant to the authority vested in me by Section 45-17-1, et seq., of the Mississippi Code of 1972, as amended, and in the public interest and for the general welfare of the City of Jackson, do hereby declare a civil emergency for the entire City of Jackson, and the state of the emergency will be reviewed every seven (7) days until such local emergency is no longer in effect and proclaimed terminated by the Mayor of the City of Jackson, State of Mississippi.

IT IS ORDERED that the Emergency Operations Center of the City of Jackson, Mississippi, place into effect the City of Jackson's Emergency Management Operations Plan.

IT IS FURTHER ORDERED that all agencies and departments of the City of Jackson, Mississippi, shall render all possible assistance and discharge their emergency responsibilities and provide full cooperation with this Proclamation.

CHOKWE A. LUMUMBA, MAYOR CITY OF JACKSON, MISSISSIPPI

