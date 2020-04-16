Mayor Lumumba Extends COVID-19 'Stay-at-Home' until April 30th

Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba issued an executive order on April 16, 2020, continuing his previous order of March 31, 2020 until April 30, 2020.
The now-extended order proclaimed a civil emergency, closed City Hall and non-essential City offices and requiring individuals to stay at home and practice social distancing requirements.
It also continues to bar non-essential businesses from operating and limits certain other activities in response to the outbreak of COVID-19.
