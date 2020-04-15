 DIY: No-Sew Bandana Face Mask | Jackson Free Press | Jackson, MS

DIY: No-Sew Bandana Face Mask

Photo by Zilpha Young

Photo by Zilpha Young

By Zilpha Young Wednesday, April 15, 2020 3:01 p.m. CDT
photo

Materials

photo

Step 1

photo

Steps 2 and 3

photo

Step 4

photo

Step 5

If you are looking to make a face mask at home that you can reuse, but you have little experience in sewing, then this no-sew makeshift face mask may be a good match for you if you happen to have the materials around the house or can easily acquire them.

Materials:

1 bandana, scarf or other thin, square-shaped fabric

2 rubber bands or hair ties

1 coffee filter (optional)

Step 1:

Fold one corner of your square-shaped fabric toward the middle.

Step 2:

Fold the other corners into the middle. The filter can be placed between layers.

Step 3:

Place rubber bands on each end (looks like a wrapped hard candy, like a peppermint).

Step 4:

Fold ends into the center.

Step 5:

Place bands over ears (adjust as needed).

COVID-19 has closed down the main sources of the JFP's revenue -- concerts, festivals, fundraisers, restaurants and bars. If everyone reading this article gives $5 or more, we should be able to continue publishing through the crisis. Please pay what you can to keep us reporting and publishing.

Support JFP During COVID-19

COVID-19 has closed down the main sources of our revenue -- concerts, festivals, fundraisers, restaurants and bars. If you appreciate our work, please become a JFP VIP. We have a new "Pay What You Can" option--please pay what you can to keep us publishing.

