DIY: No-Sew Bandana Face Mask

If you are looking to make a face mask at home that you can reuse, but you have little experience in sewing, then this no-sew makeshift face mask may be a good match for you if you happen to have the materials around the house or can easily acquire them.
Materials:
1 bandana, scarf or other thin, square-shaped fabric
2 rubber bands or hair ties
1 coffee filter (optional)
Step 1:
Fold one corner of your square-shaped fabric toward the middle.
Step 2:
Fold the other corners into the middle. The filter can be placed between layers.
Step 3:
Place rubber bands on each end (looks like a wrapped hard candy, like a peppermint).
Step 4:
Fold ends into the center.
Step 5:
Place bands over ears (adjust as needed).
