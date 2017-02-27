10 Local Stories of the Week

There's never a slow news week in Jackson, Miss., and last week was no exception. Here are the local stories JFP reporters brought you in case you missed them:
- The City of Jackson wants to borrow $90 million for infrastructure repair. Mayor Tony Yarber told the city council at its meeting Tuesday night that the plan is to borrow against future 1-percent sales-tax revenues.
- Hinds County Sheriff Victor Mason is facing a second federal lawsuit on allegations of sexual harassment by what is now three women.
- Supporters of immigrant rights turned out Tuesday night to urge the Jackson City Council to keep its Racial and Ethnic Profiling Ordinance in place, despite state and national efforts to force "sanctuary cities" to drop protections of undocumented residents.
- After the Hinds County Board of Supervisors voted Tuesday to declare a state of emergency in south Jackson to support work on a 48-inch water main, the City of Jackson released more details on the situation Wednesday.
- Immigration and customs enforcement agents conducted raids Wednesday after a year-long criminal investigation at local Ichiban restaurants in Flowood and Pearl as well as dining establishments owned by the same owner in Clinton and Meridian.
- The Jackson Public Schools Board of Trustees halted plans to find a firm to conduct a national search for a new superintendent on Tuesday night.
- Sen. Buck Clarke, R-Hollandale, told the Senate that if some budgets are to be increased, others will have to be cut even more in a tight budget year.
- Lawmakers seem serious about addressing welfare reform this year, potentially making it both harder to get benefits and then to stay on the rolls once a recipient has a job. But critics say they are not targeting the mismanagement of dollars where it actually occurs.
- Immigration officers took a young woman’s brother and father from their home in Jackson on Wednesday, Feb. 15.
- State Treasurer Lynn Fitch is disappointed that legislation addressing the state's gender-pay gap and requiring financial literacy education for students did not see the light of day in the Mississippi Legislature this session.
