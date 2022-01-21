Mississippi: Online and In-Person Class OK Amid Virus Surge

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Mississippi schools are allowed to use a combination of in-person and online classes to try to slow the spread of COVID-19.

The state Board of Education voted Thursday to authorize hybrid scheduling through at least March 11. The authorization could be extended if cases are still spreading rapidly in the state, according to a state Department of Education news release.

Mississippi school districts must provide at least 180 days of instruction during the academic year. When districts opt for online classes, they must offer at least five hours and 30 minutes of instruction per day, under state law.

Like most of the U.S., Mississippi has seen a dramatic increase in people testing positive for COVID-19 in recent weeks because of the highly transmissible omicron variant of the coronavirus.