Mississippi Supreme Court Extends Emergency COVID-19 Order

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — An emergency order extending the time for COVID-19 safeguards in all courts and giving judges discretion to postpone jury trials scheduled through Jan. 28 has been issued by Mississippi Supreme Court Chief Justice Mike Randolph.

The state's high court has issued a series of orders to address changing circumstances and evolving healthcare guidance since March 2020, the onset of state and national emergencies created by the coronavirus pandemic, WDAM-TV reported.

Emergency Administrative Order 26, issued Tuesday, says that judges who preside over drug intervention courts also are authorized to modify scheduling of drug testing and home supervision of participants. The most recent order leaves in effect other safety provisions re-implemented Aug. 5, including using teleconferencing, videoconferencing and electronic filing to limit in-person contact in courts.

The most recent order also re-implemented allowing felony plea hearings, felony sentencing hearings and probation violation hearings to be conducted remotely by way of interactive audiovisual equipment.