Cannabis Facility Under Construction in Hinds County

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — A cannabis production facility is under construction in Hinds County, company officials told WJTV.
Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves on Feb. 2 signed a law making medical marijuana legal for several health conditions.
The facility being built near Raymond is a state-of-the-art production building that will be used to grow and create medical marijuana products, according to executives of Mockingbird Cannabis LLC.
It’s expected to open in coming months, and there are plans to hire 150 to 200 people.
The state Health Department has said that by June, it plans to start accepting applications online for licenses for patients, medical practitioners, cannabis cultivation facilities and others. Because of the time needed to establish the licensing system, the first dispensaries are months from being open.
