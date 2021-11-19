 Citywide Boil Water Notice Lifted | Jackson Free Press | Jackson, MS

Citywide Boil Water Notice Lifted

By Verbatim Statement Friday, November 19, 2021 6:05 p.m. CST
The precautionary citywide boil water notice has been lifted.

The lift applies to all customers on the City’s surface water system.

It follows the testing of water samples by the state Department of Health.

For more information, please call 601-960-2723 during business hours or 601-960-1777 / 601-960-1875 after 4 p.m.

