Jackson Firefighter Praised for Battling Blaze at Own Home

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — A man in Mississippi's capital city who helps fight fires for other people was in shock last week when his own home went up in flames.

Jackson Fire Department Lt. Solomon Forbes didn't hesitate long.

“Even when the apartment was burning, he was risking his life to help get people out of the building,” RaSean Thomas, president of the local firefighters' union, told WLBT-TV.

Forbes was inside with two of his children when someone told him the apartment next to his was burning. He sprung into action, making sure his family and all neighbors evacuated.

Then, he suited up to help his fellow Jackson firefighters put out the blaze.

“Once I put my turnouts on, I tried to enter the building with a fire extinguisher, but it was so intense and so hot," Forbes told the television station. "Once I backed out, my brothers pulled up and I assisted them with the fire.”

Fellow firefighters are praising Forbes for leadership and bravery.

“He came out of his apartment, saw the building on fire and put on his turnouts," Thomas said. “That is the title of a real hero."

The apartment where Forbes lives with his wife and their three children was destroyed, and the union is collecting money, clothes and other items for the family.

He said he can't believe he lost his home, but possessions can be replaced.

“It’s material things," Forbes said. "My family is safe, and that is the most important thing.”