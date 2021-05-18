 Dogmud Tavern: The Photo Tour | Jackson Free Press | Jackson, MS

Dogmud Tavern: The Photo Tour

Photo courtesy Dogmud Tavern

Photo courtesy Dogmud Tavern

By JFP Staff Tuesday, May 18, 2021 1:02 p.m. CDT
0

Dogmud Tavern, a Ridgeland-based gaming bar and restaurant connected to local game developer Certifiable Studios that opened on April 1, 2021, allows guests to choose from the business’ vast collection of board or video games to play for free while they eat and drink. Menu items are christened with punny names that refer to the restaurant’s theme or to Certifiable properties. Art from the studio adorns the walls.

View the Jackson Free Press' full photo gallery of Dogmud Tavern here.

Comments

Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.

comments powered by Disqus

COVID-19 Coverage


See our archive of continuing coverage of COVID-19 in Jackson and Central Mississippi. We're actively updating these threads: Event Cancellations and Curbside Restaurant Service.

Sponsors

Sponsors

Top Stories

Sponsors

Recent Comments

see recent 25 »