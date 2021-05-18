Dogmud Tavern: The Photo Tour

Dogmud Tavern, a Ridgeland-based gaming bar and restaurant connected to local game developer Certifiable Studios that opened on April 1, 2021, allows guests to choose from the business’ vast collection of board or video games to play for free while they eat and drink. Menu items are christened with punny names that refer to the restaurant’s theme or to Certifiable properties. Art from the studio adorns the walls.

