Mayor: Jackson Could Hire Homeless to Clean Up Dump Sites

Homeless people could be hired to help cleanup massive illegal dump sites in the capital city, Jackson's mayor said. Photo by Jiroe on Unsplash

By JFP Staff Wednesday, March 31, 2021 1:28 p.m. CDT
0

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Homeless people could be hired to help cleanup massive illegal dump sites in the capital city, Jackson's mayor said.

The idea is one of several being explored as the city looks for ways to clean up the trash that’s become a persistent problem in parts of the city, WLBT-TV reported.

The homeless would be compensated for the work, Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba said.

Lumumba also said he wants to get garbage bins for each household.

City officials are searching for a comprehensive way of addressing litter, the mayor added.

As the city’s garbage collection contract expires, officials are asking garbage companies to submit plans on how they can help the city clean up the dump sites.

