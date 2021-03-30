Mississippi Bill Would Allow Home Delivery of Alcohol

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Mississippi would join a majority of states in allowing home delivery of alcohol, if Republican Gov. Tate Reeves signs a bill that legislators are sending him.

The House and Senate agreed Sunday on the final version of House Bill 1135. It would allow home delivery of beer, wine or hard liquor. Delivery people must be at least 21, and buyers must prove they are at least that old.

The bill would not open the door for deliveries of wine or other spirits from out of state. It specifies that licensed package stores in Mississippi may deliver within 30 miles (48.3 kilometers) of their site. It also says no deliveries could be made to places where alcohol sales have not been authorized, or during hours when alcohol sales are prohibited.

Among those backing the proposal for alcohol delivery is the grocery delivery service Shipt.

Reeves spokeswoman Bailey Martin said Monday that the governor will evaluate the bill once it reaches his desk. If he signs it, the bill would become law July 1.

The Distilled Spirits Council of the United States said in a news release that 30 states and the District of Columbia allow home delivery of alcohol from liquor stores or other retail businesses. It said 24 states allow home delivery of alcohol from restaurants or bars.