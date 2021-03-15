 Jackson State Gets $1 Million to Boost STEM-Related Courses | Jackson Free Press | Jackson, MS

Jackson State University is one of five schools to get a Scientific Leadership Award. The schools—described as minority-serving institutions—will receive up to $1 million in 2021, which is the first of a two-year funding effort, WLBT-TV reported. Photo courtesy JSU

By The Associated Press Monday, March 15, 2021 10:42 a.m. CDT
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Jackson State University is one of five schools to get a Scientific Leadership Award.

The schools—described as minority-serving institutions—will receive up to $1 million in 2021, which is the first of a two-year funding effort, WLBT-TV reported.

The U.S. Department of Homeland Security’s Science and Technology Directorate made the announcement recently.

“Our universities are incubators for innovation and creative problem solving,” said Science and Technology Under Secretary Reginald Brothers. “We look forward to working with these institutes of higher learning to help foster a homeland security culture within the academic community through research and educational programs.”

The purpose of the award is to establish Homeland Security-STEM-related courses and provide the necessary resources for students and faculty to solve challenges.

The other schools receiving the award: Texas A&M University – Kingsville; University of the District of Columbia; Tennessee State University; and University of Texas - Rio Grande Valley.

