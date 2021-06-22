Water Problems Continue for About 2,000 Jackson Residents

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — About 2,000 water customers in Jackson are still advised to boil their water amid ongoing repairs to the city’s water systems.
A boil water notice is still in effect for about 2,000 customers who use well water, WAPT-TV reported.
A new pump arrived Friday for one well that will replace a temporary pump, officials said. The city had to wait for additional parts to install the new pump.
Jackson Public Works Director Charles Williams said he anticipates that work will continue for several more days.
Copyright Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Support our reporting -- Become a JFP VIP.
The news business has changed dramatically in the past year, and we need your help more than ever to keep bringing you important stories about Jackson and the Metro. Become a JFP VIP with an annual membership or you can Sign up as a monthly supporter. Thanks for anything you can do to empower our journalism!
Comments
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.comments powered by Disqus