JFP Gets 5 Wins in the 2021 Diamond Journalism Awards

The Diamond Journalism Awards, organized by the Arkansas Society of Professional Journalists, encourages entries from the Arkansas and the six states bordering it. This year, the Jackson Free Press came home with five awards.

City Reporter Kayode Crown notched a First Place win for Non-Daily Explanatory Reporting for his story "Of Water, Heat and Asphalt: The Science of Road Paving." The judges said: "People care a great deal about their roads. This story does a terrific job of explaining how complicated a seemingly simple repaving project can be. Well done."

Crown also grabbed a Third Place win for "Best New Reporter," a category that crosses all media in the contest.

Former State Reporter Nick Judin (who is now with the Mississippi Free Press) tallied Second Place nods for his dogged pandemic reporting in categories Non-Daily Breaking News ("Gov. Tate Reeves' Slow Responses to COVID-19" and Non-Daily Ongoing Coverage ("Digging Deep for COVID-19 Solutions in Mississippi").

As she often does, Founding Editor Donna Ladd took First Place in Print/Online Commentary with her series "Righting Racism During COVID-19." The judges wrote: "Columnists are at their best when they use history and facts to hold people, systems, and institutions to account. Ladd does it all and does it superbly. So well written. Thank you for the great read."

See the Arkansas SPJ website for details on all of the awards and winners; congratulations to all of these hardworking journalists.