Commission Accepting Nominations for Governor's Arts Awards

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — The Mississippi Arts Commission is accepting nominations for the 2022 Governor’s Arts Awards.
The annual awards recognize people and organizations that have made noteworthy contributions to the arts in the state of Mississippi.
Nominations must be submitted to the art's commission website by August 6.
Sarah Story, executive director of MAC, said the ceremony will be held in person in February 2022.
Award winners are nominated by members of the public and selected by a jury of community arts leaders and industry peers. Schools, businesses, organizations, arts initiatives and events are eligible to receive an award, in addition to individual artists and supporters of the arts.
Recipients are not required to be Mississippi residents. However, they must have significant ties to the state.
