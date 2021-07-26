Mississippi Department of Education to Temporarily Move

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — The Mississippi Department of Education will temporarily move out of its headquarters in the old Central High School building in downtown Jackson so repairs can be made to alleviate repeated leaks and flooding.

The department will lease office space at South Pointe Business Park in the Jackson suburb of Clinton, officials said in a news release Monday. Some employees will start working there sometime in mid-August, and others will work remotely.

The department said phone numbers and email addresses for all staff will remain the same.

This is the second time in recent years for the Department of Education to temporarily move to South Pointe. The first time was in 2015, when a fire in a downtown Jackson hotel damaged the old Central High building. Those repairs were completed after a year.

The Legislature will have to set aside money for the new repairs.