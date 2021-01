Azha Sanders has worked as a licensed tattoo artist for 11 years and currently works at Forged True Tattoo in Brookhaven. The Kosciusko, Miss., native moved to Jackson when she was 13 years old, and she has held a passion for art her whole life.

View the Jackson Free Press' gallery of her art at https://www.jacksonfreepress.com/photos/galleries/2020/nov/25/azha-tattoos/.