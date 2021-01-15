 Mississippi National Guard Sent to D.C. for Inauguration | Jackson Free Press | Jackson, MS

Mississippi National Guard Sent to D.C. for Inauguration

The Mississippi National Guard is sending troops to Washington D. C. in preparation for the presidential inauguration next week. Army National Guard Photo by Sgt. Scott Tynes

The Mississippi National Guard is sending troops to Washington D. C. in preparation for the presidential inauguration next week. Army National Guard Photo by Sgt. Scott Tynes

By The Associated Press Friday, January 15, 2021 10:18 a.m. CST
0

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — The Mississippi National Guard is sending troops to Washington D. C. in preparation for the presidential inauguration next week.

Guard members will work to keep the event a “safe and secure environment” to allow for “a peaceful transition of authority,” a Thursday press release read. Officials did not say how many National Guard members were being sent to D.C.

The Mississippi National Guard is part of a broad contingent of National Guard soldiers from various states that will attend the ceremony. Republican Gov. Tate Reeves’ press secretary, Bailey Martin, said the governor told the Mississippi National Guard to send troops if necessary “even before the riots at the Capitol last week.”

"Certainly, nothing has changed," she said. "There is no finer security force than the Mississippi National Guard, and they are always ready to assist national security if called upon.”

Since March 2020, more than 1,000 National Guard members have been working as part of Mississippi's response to the coronavirus pandemic at testing and vaccination sites throughout the state.

President-elect Joe Biden is set to be inaugurated as the 46th president of the United States on Jan. 20.

Copyright Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Comments

Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.

comments powered by Disqus

COVID-19 Coverage


See our archive of continuing coverage of COVID-19 in Jackson and Central Mississippi. We're actively updating these threads: Event Cancellations and Curbside Restaurant Service.

Help Local Businesses Thrive This Holiday Season!

This holiday season we're encouraging you to support local businesses (and nonprofits) while also supporting the Jackson Free Press! Donate a local business advertising package to your favorite restaurant, retailer or non-profit and you're helping the JFP as well!

Sponsors

Recent Comments

see recent 25 »