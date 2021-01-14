 Mississippi Legislature Again Mulling Teacher Pay Increases | Jackson Free Press | Jackson, MS

Mississippi Legislature Again Mulling Teacher Pay Increases

Senate Bill 2001, which unanimously passed the Senate Education Committee on Wednesday, would give certified teachers with three or more years of experience a $1,000 pay increase. Photo by NeONBRAND on Unsplash

Senate Bill 2001, which unanimously passed the Senate Education Committee on Wednesday, would give certified teachers with three or more years of experience a $1,000 pay increase. Photo by NeONBRAND on Unsplash

By The Associated Press Thursday, January 14, 2021 10:01 a.m. CST
0

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Mississippi legislators are once again mulling pay increases for the state's teachers.

Senate Bill 2001, which unanimously passed the Senate Education Committee on Wednesday, would give certified teachers with three or more years of experience a $1,000 pay increase.

Teachers with two years of experience and less would get a $1,110 bump, bringing them to a starting salary of $37,000 a year. Assistant teachers would receive a $1,000 pay increase.

The bill is similar to legislation proposed last year that was stalled after the coronavirus pandemic started and caused uncertainty about state spending.

The bill must now pass the Appropriations Committee before going to the floor of the full Senate for a vote.

Mississippi has had some of the lowest teacher salaries in the nation for generations. According to the most recent figures available from the Southern Regional Education Board, the average teacher salary in the U.S. for 2018-19 was $62,304. For Mississippi, the average was $45,105.

Copyright Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Comments

Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.

comments powered by Disqus

COVID-19 Coverage


See our archive of continuing coverage of COVID-19 in Jackson and Central Mississippi. We're actively updating these threads: Event Cancellations and Curbside Restaurant Service.

Help Local Businesses Thrive This Holiday Season!

This holiday season we're encouraging you to support local businesses (and nonprofits) while also supporting the Jackson Free Press! Donate a local business advertising package to your favorite restaurant, retailer or non-profit and you're helping the JFP as well!

Sponsors

Recent Comments

see recent 25 »