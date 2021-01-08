 Angie Thomas Writers Scholarship to be Awarded for 2nd Time | Jackson Free Press | Jackson, MS

Angie Thomas Writers Scholarship to be Awarded for 2nd Time

The Angie Thomas Writers Scholarship will cover tuition, room and board at Belhaven University in Jackson. The program might also provide smaller scholarships to other students. Photo by Imani Khayyam

The Angie Thomas Writers Scholarship will cover tuition, room and board at Belhaven University in Jackson. The program might also provide smaller scholarships to other students. Photo by Imani Khayyam

By The Associated Press Friday, January 8, 2021 10:21 a.m. CST
0

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — A private university in Mississippi is preparing to award a second scholarship to an incoming freshman who will major in creative writing.

The Angie Thomas Writers Scholarship will cover tuition, room and board at Belhaven University in Jackson. The program might also provide smaller scholarships to other students.

Belhaven established the scholarship to honor Thomas, who earned her degree there in 2011. She wrote the bestselling novels “The Hate U Give” and “On the Come Up.” Her new novel, “Concrete Rose," is being published this month.

“The pandemic has affected so many families financially, and suddenly many students may not know how to pay for college,” Thomas said in a Belhaven news release Friday. “I’m thankful that the Angie Thomas Writers Scholarship exists so that it’s no longer a concern for a young person and their family.”

Scholarship applications are due March 15 and the winner will be selected April 15.

Copyright Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Comments

Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.

comments powered by Disqus

COVID-19 Coverage


See our archive of continuing coverage of COVID-19 in Jackson and Central Mississippi. We're actively updating these threads: Event Cancellations and Curbside Restaurant Service.

Help Local Businesses Thrive This Holiday Season!

This holiday season we're encouraging you to support local businesses (and nonprofits) while also supporting the Jackson Free Press! Donate a local business advertising package to your favorite restaurant, retailer or non-profit and you're helping the JFP as well!

Sponsors

Recent Comments

see recent 25 »