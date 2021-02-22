 Mississippi Lottery Adds $75M to State Revenue Since July | Jackson Free Press | Jackson, MS

Mississippi Lottery Adds $75M to State Revenue Since July

Mississippi has collected more than $75 million since July 1 from the state lottery. State law specifies that the first $80 million collected each budget year will go toward highway construction and maintenance, and the next $80 million will go to education. Photo courtesy Mississippi Lottery

Mississippi has collected more than $75 million since July 1 from the state lottery. State law specifies that the first $80 million collected each budget year will go toward highway construction and maintenance, and the next $80 million will go to education. Photo courtesy Mississippi Lottery

By The Associated Press Monday, February 22, 2021 9:23 a.m. CST
0

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Mississippi has collected more than $75 million since July 1 from the state lottery.

State law specifies that the first $80 million collected each budget year will go toward highway construction and maintenance, and the next $80 million will go to education.

The budget year runs from July 1 through June 30.

The Mississippi Lottery Corporation is the private company that runs the lottery. It announced Thursday that the state collected $23.6 million from lottery games in January.

The corporation president, Tom Shaheen, says there was “astonishing growth” in people playing Powerball and Mega Millions games because of large jackpots.

Copyright Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Comments

Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.

comments powered by Disqus

COVID-19 Coverage


See our archive of continuing coverage of COVID-19 in Jackson and Central Mississippi. We're actively updating these threads: Event Cancellations and Curbside Restaurant Service.

Help Local Businesses Thrive This Holiday Season!

This holiday season we're encouraging you to support local businesses (and nonprofits) while also supporting the Jackson Free Press! Donate a local business advertising package to your favorite restaurant, retailer or non-profit and you're helping the JFP as well!

Sponsors

Recent Comments

see recent 25 »