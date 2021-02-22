 Mississippi Food Service Firm Gets 4-Year Military Contract | Jackson Free Press | Jackson, MS

Mississippi Food Service Firm Gets 4-Year Military Contract

A Mississippi company has a four-year military contract worth up to $86 million for food distribution in Mississippi and Louisiana. Photo courtesy Defense Logistics Agency

By The Associated Press Monday, February 22, 2021 9:22 a.m. CST
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — A Mississippi company has a four-year military contract worth up to $86 million for food distribution in Mississippi and Louisiana.

The Merchants Foodservice of Jackson was the only bidder on a competitive contract with the Defense Logistics Agency, according to a Pentagon news release on Friday.

Customers are the Air Force, Army, Navy and Coast Guard, and their ordering period will end Feb. 15, 2025, according to the Pentagon’s daily list of contracts worth at least $7.5 million.

