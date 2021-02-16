 More Than $11 Million in COVID Aid Awarded to Airports | Jackson Free Press | Jackson, MS

More Than $11 Million in COVID Aid Awarded to Airports

Mississippi's airports are receiving $11.6 million from the federal government to help with revenue lost due to the coronavirus pandemic.

By The Associated Press Tuesday, February 16, 2021
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Mississippi's airports are receiving $11.6 million from the federal government to help with revenue lost due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“This funding will help airports to withstand the drop in traffic from COVID-19 and facilitate economic development as we work to recover," Republican U.S. Sen. Roger Wicker said in a statement Friday.

In all, the Federal Aviation Administration awarded $11,622,567 to Mississippi, with the largest grants being:

—Jackson-Medgar Wiley Evers International Airport, Jackson – $3,747,799

—Gulfport-Biloxi International Airport, Gulfport – $2,958,641

—Golden Triangle Regional Airport, Columbus – $1,028,626

—Key Field, Meridian – $1,010,947

—Tupelo Regional Airport, Tupelo – $1,008,459

—Hattiesburg- Laurel Regional Airport, Hattiesburg – $1,006,447

