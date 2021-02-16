 Coronavirus Variant from England Discovered in Mississippi | Jackson Free Press | Jackson, MS

Coronavirus Variant from England Discovered in Mississippi

A coronavirus variant first identified in England has been discovered for the first time in Mississippi, state health officials said Monday. Photo courtesy CDC

By The Associated Press Tuesday, February 16, 2021 11:42 a.m. CST
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — A coronavirus variant first identified in England has been discovered for the first time in Mississippi, state health officials said Monday.

One case of the variant was confirmed during routine COVID-19 testing, the Mississippi State Department of Health said in a news release. Health officials said they're not aware of any international travel or spread to contacts, but they are still investigating.

According to experts, the variants is known to spread more easily and quickly than other coronavirus variants.

State health officials are continuing to expand surveillance for variants of the virus and said it is likely that more cases will be identified.

They urged people to wear a mask, observe social distancing, avoid large gatherings and wash their hands frequently. They also advised that anyone who is eligible should get vaccinated against the coronavirus.

