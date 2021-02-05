 Mississippi Senate Passes 'Revenge Porn' Bill, Moves to House | Jackson Free Press | Jackson, MS

Mississippi Senate Passes 'Revenge Porn' Bill, Moves to House

Mississippi could join most other states in punishing people for “revenge porn.” Photo by Tuce on Unsplash

By The Associated Press Friday, February 5, 2021 10:25 a.m. CST
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Mississippi could join most other states in punishing people for “revenge porn" after the Senate passed a bill on Thursday that would set penalties for people who share intimate visual material of another person without that person's permission and with the intent to cause harm.

The material could include pictures shared during a relationship that were only intended to be seen by the recipient. It could also include images of someone being molested.

The bill defines the material as photos or videos of a person's private body parts that are exposed or engaged in sexual conduct.

Republican Sen. Jeremy England of Vancleave said 46 states already outlaw the sharing of such material that is sometimes called “revenge porn.” He says Mississippi prosecutors are requesting a law in this state.

Senate Bill 2121 goes to the House for more debate.

