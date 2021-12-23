Needy Mississippi Families to Receive $1,000 for Holidays

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Mississippi families in need are receiving a financial bump to help them get through the holiday season.

More than 1,500 low-income Mississippi families are set to receive a one-time sum of $1,000 from the Mississippi Department of Human Services, officials said.

To be eligible, households must qualify for Temporary Assistance for Needy Families, a program that provides benefits for families with needy children.

The payments are being funded by a $4.7 million sum authorized by the American Rescue Plan Act. The initial round of payments began taking place on Dec. 17.

Human Services Director Robert “Bob” Anderson said officials know many families are struggling to meet their basic needs.

“This assistance will help them this holiday season,” he said.